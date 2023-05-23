TRAVELERS REST, SOUTH CAROLINA - William Dennis Kress, 74, Travelers Rest, South Carolina, formerly of Commerce, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Kress was born January 1, 1949, to the late Henry and Anna Kress in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. He attended Commerce Presbyterian Church where he was an active member of his Sunday School class. He was the former owner of Georgia Stage, Inc., and spent 60 years as a magician. His favorite roll was that of Drosselmeyer in The Nutcracker for the Gwinnett Ballet Theatre Company.
He was preceded in death by his son, Charles William Kress; parents; and brother, Leonard Kress.
Mr. Kress is survived by his wife, Melanie Kress; nephews, Richard Kress (Karen) and Robert Kress (Anne Marie); niece, Donna Gusera (Rob); and four grand-nieces; and one grand-nephew.
Funeral service: Friday, May 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. The Rev. Jeff Cain will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 26, 2023, from 12-2 p.m. at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Commerce Presbyterian Church, 89 Lakeview Drive, Commerce, Georgia 30529.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
