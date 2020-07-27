COMMERCE - William Donald Childs, 87, Commerce, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Childs was born in Ila to the late Charlie and Mazelle Adams Childs. Mr. Childs was a member of Erastus Christian Church, owner of Childs Equipment, and was a U.S. Army veteran in the Korean Conflict. In addition to his parents, Mr. Childs was also preceded in death by his wife, Edna Merle Seagraves Childs; and son, Steve Childs.
Mr. Childs is survived by his son, Jerry Childs, Commerce; brother, Sammy Childs, Commerce; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the graveside at Erastus Christian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Vaughn Howington Jr. officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Erastus Christian Church Youth.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
