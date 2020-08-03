MOUNT AIRY - William Donald Gunter Sr., 75, Mt. Airy, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020.
William loved his family, loved to work on cars, and loved to camp in the mountains.
Survivors include sons, Donald Gunter, Braselton, Robert Gunter, Grayson, and Matthew Gunter and wife Amanda, Homer; daughter, Wanda Gunter Johnson and husband Anthony, Mt. Airy; brother, Terrell Gunter and wife Elaine, Braselton; sister, Kay Page and husband Terry, Maysville; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
William is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Gunter; brother, James Gunter; and sisters, Susie Massey, Linda Martin and Judy O'Kelley.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Tim Strickland will be officiating. Internment will follow at Walnut Fork Baptist Church.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In