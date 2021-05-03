GAINESVILLE - William Donald Jackson went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Salina, Kansas.
He was born on August 17, 1942 in Gainesville to Charlie Henry and Annie Lou Thompson Jackson. One of four brothers, Don grew up in the southern areas of Georgia. They moved frequently so his experiences were varied going to different schools. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Duard Jackson, James Edwin Jackson and Jessie Clyde Jackson; son, Glenn Kerry Jackson; as well as his parents.
He became a born-again Christian in 1969 and was baptized in May of that year. He served and worked in various ministries of the church including deacon. He was called to preach in 1970 and began to pastor shortly thereafter. He served in both pastor and assistant pastor roles until 1981.
While pastor of Calvary Baptist Temple near Canton, the Lord called him into the ministry of missions. He served in England from 1982-1989 starting churches as well as being the European Director for Macedonia World Baptist Missions. He returned to America after completing the work in England. He briefly pastored again while taking care of his dying mother.
In early 1990 he became Missions Director for the Gospel Preacher Association. After six plus years in that position he became burdened to once again start churches. He went to Kansas in June 1997 and started his first church in Sabetha, Kansas. He then moved on to Hesston, Kansas where a second church was planted.
In 2004 he moved to Anamosa, Iowa where he began the Lighthouse Baptist Church. He ended his ministry as a missionary/evangelist doing what he loved serving his Lord.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy; a sister-in-law Rita Cole, St Neots, England; his sons, James Michael Jackson, Oakwood, and Jonathan Mark (Deena), Cedar Rapids, Iowa; daughter, Lorraine Frances Jackson, Killduff, Iowa; and granddaughters, Hannah Marie VanScoyoc (Ian), Newton, Iowa, Heather Elyse Jackson, Sparta, Wisconsin, and Savannah Faith Jackson, Ainsworth, Iowa; grandson, Jonathan Callaway (JC) Jackson, Ainsworth, Iowa; great-granddaughter, Addasyn Rose Klein, Newton, Iowa; as well as two nieces, Deborah (Cleve) Standfield, Buford, and Elaine (Bobby) Standridge, Jefferson.
Funeral service: Monday, May 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Calvary Baptist Church, 1080 Atlanta Highway, Auburn, Georgia. Burial will follow in the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson, Georgia.
Family to receive friends: Monday, May 3, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to The Gospel Preacher's Association, c/o Don Jackson, P.O. Box 465177, Lawrenceville, Ga. 30042-5177.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
