BLAIRSVILLE - William Edward “Jimbo” Gaines, 79, Blairsville, (formerly of Pendergrass) entered rest Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Mr. Gaines was born in Pendergrass, a son of the late James William Gaines and the late Azalee Akins Gaines. Mr. Gaines was retired from Johns Manville Company and was known for his love of gardening and sharing the fruits of his labor with his friends and neighbors. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gaines is preceded by his wife, Colleen Cain Gaines; and three brothers, Tim, Ricky and Mac “Whitlo” Gaines.
Survivors include a son, Vince Gaines, Maysville; two daughters, Donna Smith, Maysville, and Deborah Bowden (Kenny George), Blairsville; two sisters, Janie Keith, Jefferson, and Paralee Perry (L.B.), Jefferson; two brothers, Harold Gaines (Sue), Winder, and Danny Gaines (Pam), Villa Rica; four grandchildren, Pam Dalton (Shannon), LeAnn Lance (Kristen), Michael Bowden and Kim Bowden (Chris Walker); 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, May 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Douglas Gaines and Bobby Bugg officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Wuenceslao DeNova, Tyler Dalton, James Gaines, Filo Perez, Joseph Morgan and Gerald Jones.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 1-9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
