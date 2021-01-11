William Edwin Watson, 64, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at his home after an extended illness.
Mr. Watson was born on May 9, 1956 in San Angelo, Texas. Edwin was an avid softball player and Nascar fan. He was preceded in death by his dad, James Watson; and daughter, Ashley. Several jobs held by Mr. Watson were parts manager at Tom Short Pontiac, construction industry, mostly as a saw man and delivery driver in the electrical business.
Survivors include his mother, Bertie May Watson, Danielsville; son, Clint Watson (Leah), Watkinsville; siblings, Linda Jarrard (Thurmond), Siloam, Elaine Seymour (Gary), Comer, Robert Watson (Becki), Poplar Bluff, Mo., Mark Watson (Rose Ann), Toccoa, and Stanley Watson (April), Danielsville; grandchildren, Salem and Raema Watson, Aubrey and Braxton Hardwick and Devin; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2: p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 275 Friendship Church Road, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Arrangements by Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
