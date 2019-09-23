BRASELTON - William Frank Reynolds, 82, Braselton passed away on Wednesday September 18, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was a member of Macedonia Community Baptist Church since his early 20's. He loved his grandchildren and his family. William loved to camp. He loved the mountains and his motor home.
He is preceded in death by his brother Dean Reynolds.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Ruby Duncan Reynolds; daughter Wanda Johnson and husband Joe, Braselton; brother Lyndel Reynolds and wife Barbara, Winder; sister Katrine Philips, Gainesville; grandchildren, Ashley and husband Austin Cox, Hoschton, Chris Johnson and wife Brittany, Winder; great- grandchildren, Riley Johnson, Bentley Johnson and Kinley Cox.
Funeral service: Sunday September 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Macedonia Community Baptist Church, 5507 Winder Hwy., Braselton, Ga., 30517. The Rev. Rodney Peavy will be officiating. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday September 21, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga., 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
