NICHOLSON - William Franklin Barnett, 72, Nicholson, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Mr. Barnett was born March 7, 1948 in Commerce, a son to the late Augustas and Ruth Barnes Barnett. Mr. Barnett lived his whole life in Nicholson and graduated from the University of Georgia and Emmanuel College with a Master's Degree. Mr. Barnett was a teacher for 30 years with the Jackson County School System and was a farmer. Mr. Barnett was of the Baptist faith and was an ordained Minster.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce E. Barnett, Nicholson; children, Rebecca B. Yoder and her husband Brad, Oakwood, Julie I. Barnett, Jefferson, and Stephanie Barnett, Oakwood; step-son, Chad Klinck and his wife Sharon, Jefferson; grandchildren, Blake Harkins, Collin William Harkins, Jacob Yoder, McKenzie Klinck, Meadow Klinck and Mason Klinck.
A private memorial service for Mr. Barnett will be held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the Humane Society of Jackson County, P.O. Box 567, Jefferson, Ga. 30549
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
