ROME - William G. "Bill" Davidson, 92, Rome, formerly of Atlanta, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, in a Rome hospital.
Mr. Davidson was born in Maysville, to the late Paul and Mahuldah Wilson Davidson on December 14, 1939. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia, was a Veteran of Korea, serving in the U. S. Air Force, and was a businessman for many years in the Atlanta area.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jack, Teddy and Robert Davidson.
Surviving are his wife, Bobbye Jo Davidson; son, Michael Davidson; brother-in-law, Doug (Beth) Wilson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, February 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Trion First Baptist Church with Dr. Warren Moorehead and Pastor Casey Bramlett officiating, interment in West Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Wil Graham, Tristan Graham, Steve Davidson, Ryan Starks, Tony Walker and Taso Karahalios. The “Wilson Cousins Lunch Bunch” were honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Salvation Army.
Earle Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In