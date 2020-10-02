MONROE - William Gerald "Jerry" Dillard, 82, Monroe, passed into the presence of his Lord, Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 13, 2020 following a long battle with complications of a stroke.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Francine Tolbert Dillard; his brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Jackie Sartain Dillard and their son, Ronald Nathan Dillard; his sister and brother-in-law, Gina Ruth and James Bruce Smith.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jane Chappell Dillard; brothers, Tommy Dillard (Susan) and Larry Dillard (Shirley); sons, Greg Dillard and Russ Dillard (Jeannie); daughter, Candy Alexander; Jane’s children, Steven Burnham, Laura Fishback (Shawn), Jennifer Mantooth and Paula Emerson (Tim); grandchildren, Wesley (Kelly), Chelsey (Clay), Jordan, Daniel (Hope), Rachel (Samuel), Becca (Danny) and Tommy (Kendell); and Jane’s grandchildren, Morgan (Kody), Lauren, Briley, Justin, Shelby (Seth), Bailey, Tia (Jeff) and Timmy (Jenny). Additionally, he loved and enjoyed their great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church in the Sanford Community.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Abbey Hospice, 215 Azalea Ct., Social Circle, Ga. 30025, or the Gideons International, P.O. Box 238, Hull, Ga. 30646.
