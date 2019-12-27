BRASELTON - William Guy Duck Jr., 73, Braselton, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019.
Mr. Duck loved his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing and cars. Mr. Duck was a member of Arbor Pointe Church.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Ann Duck; sons, William Guy Duck III and wife Lisa, Milledgeville, and Archie Duck, Braselton; brother, Allen Duck and wife Jami, Braselton; sister, Mary Alice Kelley, Mississippi; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his brother, William Enoch Duck; sisters, Donna Mae Clearman and Inez Faye Toulou; and his cat Charlie.
Funeral service: Monday, December 30, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment cremation. Pastor Mike Devine will be officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, December 30, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to a trust fund for Archie Duck in care of Arbor Pointe Church, 115 Towne Center Pkwy., Suite 109, Hoschton, Ga. 30548.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
