CARLTON - William Guy Thompson Jr., 90, Carlton, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Guy was born in Elberton on February 24, 1930 to the late William Guy Thompson Sr. and Ellie Lee Webb Thompson. He served his country in the United States Air Force as a Military Police Officer and was a member of Carlton Baptist Church. He loved talking to people and making a connection with folks through conversation, especially through genealogy and telling stories.
Along with his parents, Guy was preceded in death by two grandsons, Michael Smith and John Thompson.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Audrey Harrison Thompson; four children, Donna Lynn Smith, Comer, William Keith (Sheila) Thompson, Carlton, Jon Kevin (Judy) Thompson, Eatonton, and Kenneth Guy (Lisa) Thompson, Lavonia; one sister, Jean Thompson Norris, Commerce; 10 grandchildren, Crystie (David) Lee, Gina Thompson (Bobby) Cope, David (Vanessa) Thompson, Becky (Mitchell) Pittman, Sarah (Caley) Langenwalter, Jeffrey (Leah) Thompson, Brady Thompson and Cody Thompson; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other beloved family members.
Graveside service: Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Dewy Rose.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the graveside.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
