COLBERT - William H. Thaxton, 78, Colbert, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, after a brief illness.
Born in Athens, he was a son of the late Dr. James Ralph Thaxton and Helen Clarkson Thaxton. He spent his early years in Valdosta, where Dr. Thaxton served as president of Valdosta State College. Mr. Thaxton received his Master’s degree in education from the University of Georgia, but his true vocation was working with his hands, particularly under the hood of a car, and with a few brief stints teaching—both high school history in Valdosta and Griffin and automotive mechanics at Athens Technical College—he spent most of his career at the University of Georgia automotive center, retiring in 2005. He was also a volunteer firefighter with Danielsville Volunteer Fire Department, and his passion was classic cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Thaxton, Bishop.
Survivors include his former wife of 35 years, Faye Thaxton, Athens; daughter, Sara Thaxton (Benjamin Meyer) and grandson, Link Thaxton, Tucson, Arizona; niece, Barbara Duncan and nephews, Eddie Thaxton and Bruce Thaxton, all of Oconee County; his “found family”, Tony and Christina Schroder and their daughter, Madison; and numerous beloved cats.
Funeral service: Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, East. Graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Road, Colbert, Ga. 30628 or to the Danielsville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 689, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Lord and Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
