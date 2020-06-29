JEFFERSON - William Horace Neely, 87, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Mr. Neely was born in Anderson, South Carolina, the son of the late William Richard Neely and the late Ruth Woodson Neely, was retired from Ford Motor Company, was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Peoples Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Neely is preceded by two sons, Joseph Tatara and Gene Tatara.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Muhn Neely, Jefferson; three children, William Richard Neely, Commerce, Dorothy Neely, Houston, Texas, and Gilliam Batchelder and her husband Bob, Dunlap, Tennessee; grandchildren, Ann Austin and her husband Rodney, Jefferson, Chris Carter and his wife Kim, Marietta, Holly Gragg and her husband Elijah, Cosby, Tennessee, and Kyrysta Sheets and her husband Cody, Habersham; and six great-grandchildren also survive.
Graveside service: Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. from Jackson Memorial Park, Commerce, with Pastor Chris Yancey and Bryan Ashley officiating.
Those attending are asked to maintain the recommended safe social distancing of six feet and wear protective masks in accordance with the State of Georgia guideline concerning the coronavirus.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial gifts be made to the Peoples Baptist Church Building Fund, 900 Doster Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
