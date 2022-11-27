WINDER - William J. McCartt Jr., 58, Winder, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
Lieutenant Junior McCartt served the Barrow County community by working as a paramedic and a firefighter for over 20 years. Junior was an outstanding paramedic and devoted his service to those who were sick and injured.
When Junior was not at work, he absolutely loved going hunting on a cold morning, fishing on the lake and watching the Tennessee Volunteers play football on Saturdays.
He was a dedicated son, brother, father and grandfather. Junior led his family by being a teacher, provider, supporter and a best friend. He took on many responsibilities in life, but always was a hardworking and brave man who never gave up. Junior not only impacted his family and friends, whom he loved deeply, but also the people he served in the community. He always worked to ensure his family was protected and will be remembered as an amazing man.
Junior is survived by his wife of 24 years, Rebecca; children, Hali McCartt and Grace McCartt; grandchildren, Makenzie McCartt, Zoey Whitehead, Olivia Whitehead, Phoenix Henry and Kali Henry; brother, Travis McCartt; sister, Sherry McCartt; and mother, Dora McCartt.
In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations to assist with the medical costs.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Davis family.
