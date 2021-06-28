COMMERCE - William Jackson “Jack” Brown, 78, Commerce, died Friday, June 25, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Brown was born in Commerce to the late James Oscar Brown and MaeLinda Faulkner McLennan. He was a member of the Baptist faith and was a retired heavy equipment operator. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Brown; and grandson, Alex Brown.
Mr. Brown is survived by his loving partner, Elaine Beauchamp, Commerce; children, Mark Brown, Commerce, Jackie Nixon (Ricky), Athens, and Charlie Brown, Commerce; sisters, Tilly Wilson, North Carolina, and Kay Hill, Maysville; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Dyer officiating. Interment will follow in the Short Family Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
