COMMERCE - William James Dundore, 93, Commerce, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at The Oaks at Scenic View in Baldwin.
“He was a faithful husband, a wonderful father and a loyal employee. He was a good man.”
A native of Beloit, Wisconsin, William James Dundore was the husband of Margie Dundore. He was a member and deacon and Sunday school teacher at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Commerce, where he served as music director for over 12 years. He was a current member of Gideons International. Past affiliations include: president of the Commerce High School PTA; chairman of the Commerce Board of Education; president of the Commerce Kiwanis Club; president of the Athens Area Industrial Management Group; and a member of the Jackson County Board of Tax Assessors.
Mr. Dundore graduated from Beloit, Wisconsin, High School and Rockford, Illinois, Business College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on June 30, 1947. He received an honorable discharge in 1950.
Mr. Dundore was hired by Roper Corporation, Rockford, Illinois, as a cost accountant while still serving in the U.S. Army National Guard. He served as shop supervisor of Roper Corporation until 1959 when the company moved to Commerce. Mr. Dundore continued his work career with Roper Corporation serving as assistant production manager; production manager; manager of manufacturing; and vice president of manufacturing. Mr. Dundore retired from Roper Corporation in 1991 after faithfully serving the company for 41 years.
Mr. William James Dundore was the son of Marvin Walter Dundore (deceased) and Mary Ivy Ferris Dundore (deceased).
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife for 70+ years, Margie Dundore, of the home; two sons, Dennis Dundore (and wife, Melinda), Odessa, Florida, and Ron Dundore (and wife, Jacqui), Commerce; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made to Gideons International or Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Commerce.
Little Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements for William James Dundore.
