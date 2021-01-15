LULA - William Junior Wilson, 88, Lula, entered heaven Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at New Horizon North Nursing Home.
William was born July 18, 1932 in Lula to the late Hallie and Fannie Merritt Wilson. He was retired from Chicopee Manufacturing and later was a poultry farmer. He was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for a number of years.
He was preceded in death by son, Rev. Shane Wilson; daughter, Vickie Lynn Wilson; brothers, Gene Wilson and Joe Wilson; sisters, Ruby Wiley, Maudie Bennett and Claudie Craven.
Survivors include, wife, Ciella Wilson; son, Mark Wilson; sister, Barbara Payne; and brother, Donald Wilson.
Graveside service: Friday January 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. James Duncan officiating.
Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville, is honored to serve the family of William Junior Wilson.
