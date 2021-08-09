William K. “Bill” Farris III, 71, husband of the late Janice Meadow Farris, died Sunday, August 8, 2021.
Born in Elba, Ala., he was the son of the late William K. Farris Jr. and Carolyn Reeves Farris and father to the late Suzanne Self. He was affectionately known as Tarz by his family.
Bill was the owner of Billy Meadow’s Station for 40 years and it has been said that he made the best hot dogs in town. Bill received a degree from the University of Georgia in Agronomy and was an avid outdoorsman that loved to hunt and fish.
Survivors include his siblings, Lyn (Jerry) Pruett, Dawn Farris and Jon (Cristina) Farris; brother-in-law, Bill Meadow; and a number of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Memorial service: Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 15, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison County Rotary Club or Madison County EMS.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
