COMMERCE - William Kevin Wehunt, 46, Commerce, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Wehunt was born in Commerce to Evelyn Jeanette Willis Wehunt, Commerce, and the late, James “Jimmy” William Wehunt. He was a member of River of Life Worship Center where he served as a deacon and played guitar as part of the worship team. Mr. Wehunt was employed at the University of Georgia.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Wehunt is survived by his wife, Jennifer Small Wehunt, Commerce; children, Josh Wehunt, Nicholson, Alex Wehunt, Julie Wehunt, Zach Wehunt and Kate Wehunt, all of Commerce; brother, Kenneth Wehunt, Athens; grandchild, Clifford Wehunt, Nicholson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rick and Donna Small, Commerce; and a number of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at River of Life Worship Center with the Revs. Jonathan English, Howard Rhodes and Bobby Ivester officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In