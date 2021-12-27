STATHAM - William Leeon Pruett, 92, Statham, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 after a battle with congestive heart failure and COPD.
Leeon was born on April 29, 1929 to Chester and Pearl Pruett in Bethlehem. After graduating from Winder High School in 1945, he went on to study business at Athens Business School.
After graduation, he soon landed a job as a driver for Gulf Oil, kicking off a career in the oil business that lasted well over a half century culminating in the creation of Pruett Oil Company. Leeon diversified his career by owning property around Barrow County and sitting on the board of two local banks.
In 1934, in the first grade, he met Frances Smith at Bethlehem School, and they wed in 1948. Leeon and Frances went on to have two children, Fran and Sandy. They were married for 70 years before she preceded him in death.
Leeon enjoyed skiing, fishing and collecting vintage Fords. He was a seasoned Ham radio operator making contact with people in every state and many countries around the world. Leeon enjoyed hobby building, constructing a radio tower, windmill and a fishing dock to name a few of his projects.
Leeon took his civic duty seriously. He was a Mason and a member of the Carter Hill Lodge for over 60 years. He was an active member of his church, supporting it with his time, talent and tithes. He had a reputation as being a fair, even tempered, hard-working business man.
Leeon was predeceased by his wife, Frances; daughter, Sandy; and brother, Lamar.
He is survived by his sister, Hazel Allen; daughter, Fran; grandchildren, Libby and Lee; and four great-grandchildren, Hannah, Lily, Finn and Eli.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
