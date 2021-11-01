COMMERCE - William Leon Cooley, 83, Commerce, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
William was born the son of the late McWhorter Stevens Cooley and the late Thelma Leathers Cooley on February 28, 1938. William was formerly a resident of Lake Burton. He was an avid fisherman, who loved his family and friends dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janey Mae Cooley.
His survivors include his loving wife, Mary Ann Welch Cooley; his daughters, Lisa Yaple, Danielsville, Linda Foster (Cary), Maysville, Susan Cooley McClain (Brian), Maysville, and Mary Elizabeth Cooley, Athens; his grandchildren, Chris Foster (Shea), Leif Yaple, Taylor Foster Daniel (Chad), Jesse Yaple (Alexandria) and Cobia McClain; great-grandchildren, David Lee Daniel, Charles Christian Foster, Summer Quinn Yaple, Myla Zoe Yaple and Lane Foster Daniel; step-children, Tami Welch Abernathy, Terry Welch (Carmen), Troy Welch (Sarita), Tonya Welch Rolader (Jonathan); and many step-grandchildren and many step-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Renee Shannon with the Visiting Angels who was a true angel and to Homestead Hospice for their compassionate care.
Celebration of life: Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Cooley’s Burton Lake House, 584 Timpson Cove Creek Road, Clayton, Georgia 30525. All family and friends are invited.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to your favorite charity in Bill’s name or to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org.
Beck Funeral Home in Clayton is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.
