HULL - William Levern “Bill” Taylor, 81, Hull, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
A native of Lexington, Mr. Taylor was a son of the late Harris and Nellie Taylor. He retired from the University of Georgia and coached in the Madison County Little League for 42 years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by siblings, J.R. Taylor, Oscar Taylor, Dial Taylor, Wilford Taylor, Joe Taylor, Wiley Taylor, Edward Taylor, Duncan Taylor, Dorothy Walker, Susie Smith, Henrietta Norman and infant Margarette Kathleen Taylor; two daughters, Vickie Taylor and Nell Kennison; one granddaughter, Lindsey Kennison; and his wife, Linda Fields Taylor.
Survivors include two sons, Jerry Taylor (Jackie), Hull, and Wesley Taylor, Colbert; six grandchildren, Zack Taylor, Blake Taylor, Trey Taylor, Timmy Huff, Jackie Huff Morton and Matthew Kennison.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Redstone United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com. Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
