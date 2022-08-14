JEFFERSON - William Lonnie “Dub” Weldon, 86, Jefferson, entered rest Friday August 12, 2022.
Mr. Weldon was born in Jackson County, the son of the late Linton Newton Weldon and Ethel Gregory Weldon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Lou Buffington Weldon; son, Tim Weldon; two sisters, Eden Cochran and Ruth Brock; and a brother, Harold Weldon.
Mr. Weldon was a retired superintendent with APAC Paving Company, was a member of Cabin Creek Baptist Church, Nicholson, and was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include two daughters, Kim Baugh (Jason), Jefferson, and Beth Colwell (Darwin), Commerce; three sons, Rodney Long (Martha), Smyrna, Greg Weldon (Pam), Commerce, and Brad Weldon (Cathy), Commerce; daughter-in-law, Tiffany Weldon, Commerce; eight grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Bill Manus officiating. Burial will follow in the Cabin Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Darrell Chaisson, Charlie Watson, Clay Phillips, Todd Baxter, Conner McCullough, and Tommy Parker. Military honors will be presented at the graveside by the Ft. Gordon Honor Guard.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 15, 2022, from 9 until 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
