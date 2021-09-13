NICHOLSON - William “Mark” Barnes, 57, Nicholson, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021.
Born on October 6, 1963 in Commerce, Mr. Barnes was the son of Loretta Crumley Barnes and the late Travis Barnes. He was a U.S. mail carrier in Athens and a member of Brockton Road Baptist Church.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his wife, Dawn Martin Barnes, of the home; sons, William (Baileigh) Barnes and Trenton “Cody” (Taylor) Baker; daughter, Caroline Barnes and fiancé Raymond Overstreet; sisters, Amanda Baker and Myra David; grandchildren, Barrett, Hallie, Landon and Forrest.
Graveside service: Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Roger Hardy officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In