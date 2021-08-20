William Michael “Mike” Seagraves, 70, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Seagraves was born in Commerce to the late William M. and Wenell “Winnie” Davis Seagraves. Mr. Seagraves was the owner of Seagraves Welding Shop. In addition to his parents, Mr. Seagraves was also preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Varner Seagraves; and sister, Linda Nunnally.

Mr. Seagraves is survived by his son, Brad Seagraves (Brandi), Carnesville; grandchildren, Bailee Chitwood (Brian) and Brylee Seagraves; great-grandchildren, Lacey and Brett Chitwood; sister, Amanda Payne, Commerce; special friend, Patsy Minish.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

