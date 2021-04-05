WINDER - William Monford “Bud” Clack, 89, Winder, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Clack was born January 27, 1932 to the late Hoyt and Montine Steed Clack, and had resided in Barrow County for all of his life. He was preceded by his sisters, Mary Morris and Carolyn Pinson, and was a member of Pentecost United Methodist Church. Mr. Clack was a retiree of Southern Waistband, where he served as a mechanic. He was a craftsman and could repair anything. Mr. Clack enjoyed hunting, fishing and he loved his hunting dogs. He was a graduate of Statham High School.
Surviving are wife, Shirley Patton Clack; children, Wes Clack and Carol Mize, all of Winder, and Mitchell (Jennifer) Clack, Jasper; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 form 12 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Graveside service: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jennifer Horton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pentecost United Methodist Church, 1055 Highway 82, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
