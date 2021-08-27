William Nathan Carey, 57, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
He was the son of the late Everett and Mary Carey of Danielsville. Nathan was born in Athens on October 30, 1963. He grew up in Danielsville, where he graduated from Madison County High School in 1982. He resided in Oconee County where he raised his family. Nathan had a 32-year career in the cable business. He was the owner/operator of the company “Carey.com“.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Mary Carey; and his younger brother Neal Carey.
Nathan is survived by his daughters, Kasi, Kassidy, Kaylee and Katie Beth Carey; his brothers, Nelson Carey (Caroline) and Nolan Carey (Angela); nephews: Clint Carey (Whitney), Conrad Carey (Brenda), Trenton Carey, Cole Carey and Bronson Carey; and niece, Kellie Brezeale (Jeremy).
Graveside service: Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Ila Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Curtis Carey, Scott Carey, Clint Carey, Conrad Carey, Bronson Carey and Cole Carey. Family and friends are welcome.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In