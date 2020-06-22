GILLSVILLE - William Olin Rylee, 82, Gillsville, entered heaven Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence.
Olin was born January 1, 1938 in Gillsville to the late J.S. and Susie Griffin Rylee. He retired from the USDA as a meat inspector where he served for 33 years. He was a loyal and dedicated employee and was very proud of several awards that he received. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved to hunt on Saturday and watch the Georgia Bulldogs play football and then it was Nascar on Sunday afternoon.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Rylee.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Reed Rylee; daughter, Nancy Rylee; sons, Terry (Cindy) Rylee and Tim Rylee; sister, Mattie Marinos; brothers, Richard Rylee, Jerry (Connie) Rylee, Jack Rylee and Danny (Carol) Rylee; sister-in-law, Hazel Rylee; grandchildren, Robert Morgan, Sara White, Kevin Rylee and Blake Rylee; great-grandchildren, Steven Smith, Adalyn Morgan, Jaxon Morgan, Nathan Morgan, Ben Rylee and Cody White. A number of nieces and nephews and other relatives also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday June 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Ward’s Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday June 20, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please use social distancing procedures for everyone’s safety.
For those who will not be able to make the service on Sunday, you can log on to the Ward’s Funeral Home Facebook page and view the service Live.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House, 795 Gatewood Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30329 or to the Lebanon Perpetual Care Cemetery Fund, c/o Charles Chandler, 3442 Gillsville Highway, Gainesville, Georgia 30507.
Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.wardsfh.com. Ward’s Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William Olin Rylee.
