ALTO - William P. "Billy" Caudell, 74, Alto, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021
Mr. Caudell was born on November 11, 1946 in Banks County to the late Millard and Mamie Caudell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Jennie Elliott and Elizabeth Lee; and brother, Alvin Caudell. He was retired from Fieldale Farms with 20 years of service. He was of the Baptist faith. Billy loved to spend time camping. He was known to his grandchildren as "Paw".
Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Rebecca Caudell, Alto; step-son, Richard East, Alto; sister, Doris Coker, Toccoa; grandchildren, Laura Quarles, Brian East and Alisha Jennings; great-grandchildren, Jake Quarles, Zoey Quarles, Mason Leaph, Madison Jennings, Emma Jennings, Jettison Jennings, Harrison Jennings and Bryson Jennings.
A private family service will be held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In