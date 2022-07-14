CARLTON - William Paul Holcomb, 83, Carlton, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022.

He was the son of the late James A. and Lizzie N. Holcomb. He was preceded in death by his wife, Scherie Holcomb; and brother and sister, James Arthur Holcomb and Patricia Ann Allen. Mr. Holcomb attended Sandy Cross Baptist Church.

Survivors include sons, Ross (Dana) Holcomb and Pete Holcomb; and three grandchildren, Sydney Holcomb, Kayla Holcomb and Allison Holcomb.

Graveside service: Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Sandy Cross Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Clayton Sanders officiating.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, East, Athens, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

