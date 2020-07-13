William Philip "Phil" Scales, 79, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 in St. Augustine, Florida.
Mr. Scales was born February 27, 1941 to Bea Scales Hill and Paul W. Scales Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Phyllis Scales White; his granddaughter, Greta Leigh Carver; and a sister, Becky Scales Crawford. Mr. Scales was a long-time resident and businessman in Banks County. He started several successful trucking companies and built and operated the golf course located in Homer.
Mr. Scales is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara Brown Scales. He is also survived by three daughters, Leigh Ann Allen (Doug), Commerce, Kim Scales Crane (Greg), Homer, and Cindy Scales Thomas (Rodney), Holly Springs; and two sisters, Linda Scales Mitchell, Jefferson, and his baby sister, Jane Scales, Commerce. His grandchildren include Amy White, Josh White, Julie Shadburn, Daniel Farmer and Anna Farmer, all from Homer. Mr. Scales is also survived by a beloved fur baby, Zoey.
Mr. Scales loved to travel and often took his children and grandchildren on trips. In the past year he traveled in his RV to Colorado, Utah, Las Vegas, Niagara Falls and Cleveland. For the last few years he and his wife lived on the beach in St. Augustine where his favorite passtime was sitting on the balcony looking at the ocean.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
The family appreciates donations made to the Silver Shoals Cemetery Fund, c/o Jan Parks, 939 Antioch Church Road, Lula, Ga. 30554.
