COMMERCE - William Ralph Allen, 83, Commerce, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at The Oaks at Scenic View.
Mr. Allen was born in Habersham Mills of Habersham County to the late George Fred and Lillie Mae Sosebee Allen. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Reliance Electric. Mr. Allen’s hobbies included, camping, fishing and woodworking. He made “Jesus Loves Me” trains from twigs of wood. He was a devoted Christian man that loved his family and especially his grandchildren. He battled Parkinson’s disease for 21 years.
Mr. Allen is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jessie Belle McElreath Allen, Commerce; children, Gail Parker (Ben), Karen Hill (Joel) and Brenda Williams (Clay); and grandchildren, Meagan Hobbs (Justin), Samuel Hill, Andrew Hill, Jonathan Williams and Matthew Parker.
Due to the recommendation of the CDC and the executive order issued by Governor Brian Kemp banning all gatherings of 10 or more people, services for Mr. Allen are being planned accordingly to comply with this order.
Graveside service: Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Revs. Billy Owensby, Chad Rising and Ben Parker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blacks Creek Baptist Church Youth Fund.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
