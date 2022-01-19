BOWMAN - William Ralph Daves, 90, Bowman, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Born in Austell, he was a son of the late R.C. Daves and Willie Blair Daves. Mr. Daves was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from General Motors after 35 years of employment. Following his retirement, he became an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting, outdoor sports and training hunting dogs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Carolyn Case Daves.
Survivors include two daughters, Lauren Daves, Bowman, and Leah Daves, Rockmart; one grandson, Nick and Amanda Daves, Bowman; and two great-grandsons, Will and Alex Daves.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
