JEFFERSON - William Roy Whitlock, 82, Jefferson, entered rest Sunday, October 9, 2022.
Mr. Whitlock was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Guy Leonard Whitlock and the late Lois Huntsinger Whitlock and is also preceded by two sisters and six brothers. Mr. Whitlock was retired from Jefferson Mills and was a member of Faith Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sisters, Ellen Whitlock, Jefferson, and Quida Wood, Winder; one brother, Ted Whitlock, Jefferson; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the graveside.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
