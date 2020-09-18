JEFFERSON - William S. Rowland, 95, Jefferson, entered into rest Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Mr. Rowland was born in Greensboro to the late Stenson Isiah Rowland and the late Jessie Viola Thompson Rowland. Mr. Rowland retired as the head of maintenance for Chrysler Corporation, was a member of Brockton Road Baptist Church and the United Auto Workers Union. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rowland is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Faye Whitehead Rowland.
Survivors include his son, Billy Rowland and his wife Debra, Sharpsburg; step-daughter, Donna Beard and her husband Dan, Cumming; two grandchildren, Tyler Rowland, Atlanta, and Ryan Rowland and his wife Bekah, Palmetto, also survive.
Memorial service: Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Jessie Mealor officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Rowland to the Jackson County Humane Society, P.O Box 567, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
