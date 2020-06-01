CARLTON - William Thomas Hardman, 87, Carlton, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Hardman was born in Royston on October 29, 1932, son of the late William “Bill” Hardman and the late Laurie Hardman. He was a heavy equipment operator having worked at W.E. Simmons Farms and was a member of the New Haven Holiness Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Kathleen Watkins Hardman; daughter, Debra Pierce; brother, Elmer Hardman; and sister, Thelma Hardman.
Survivors include his daughter, Karen Marie West, Carlton; sister, Elizabeth Hardman, Winder; four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service for Mr. Hardman will be held in the New Haven Holiness Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tracy Gipson officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
