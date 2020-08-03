William Wray "Bill" Sherry, 75, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his home in Canton.
Born in Miami, Fla., he was the son of Joseph Alexander Sherry and Rosemary Young Sherry. He was a 1962 graduate of Palmetto High School and a 1966 graduate of Furman University, earning a BA degree in Business Administration. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army and served as a courier in the Armed Forces Courier Station in Heidelberg, Germany. He married his wife, Marilyn Brock Sherry, while serving in the Army and they returned to Atlanta after his discharge from active duty. Mr. Sherry was a manufacturer’s representative of designer furniture and accessories, serving the Southeast, with showrooms in Atlanta and Miami. Upon retirement, he and his wife moved to Maysville, and recently to Canton.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sherry was pre-deceased by a sister, Nancy Sherry.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marilyn Sherry; one son, William Wray Sherry Jr (Jennifer), Nashville, Tenn., and granddaughters Olivia and Ava; daughter, Kendall Sherry Gruhn (Matthew), Gainesville, and granddaughters Madeline and Kerrigan; and daughter, Brooke Sherry Khodabakhsh (Stephen), Canton, and granddaughters Sydney and Taylor and grandson Parker; a sister, Katherine Sherry, The Villages, Fla.; and a brother, Jack Sherry, Vero Beach, Fla.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Gifts in memory may be made to Holly Springs United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 506, Pendergrass, Ga. 30567; or, Lakemont Chapel, P.O. Box 58, Cleveland, S.C. 29635.
