COMMERCE - Willie Barnett, 77, Commerce, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021.
Born on March 9, 1943 in Commerce, he was the son of the late Voyd and Lela Jones Barnett. He was the husband of Phyllis Barnett, his loving wife for 56 years. He was a retired diesel mechanic for Oliver Rubber Company, a member of Blacks Creek Baptist Church in Commerce, where he served as the chairman of the deacons for more than a decade, He also served as a chaplain for the Christian Motorcyclist Association and the Goldwing Road Riders, he was an active Gideon for many years.
Mr. Barnett was proceeded in death by his brother, Amory Barnett; and sister, Judy Wood.
Survivors include his son, Andy Barnett, Commerce; daughter, Sandy Akin and (Robert), Nicholson; grandchildren, Andrew Barnett (Megan), Carley Ford (Paul), Tyler Akin (Sierra), Justin Akin (Taylor) and Bradley Akin; great-grandchildren, Hadley Ford and Bash Barnett.
Graveside service: Monday January 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Blacks Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Chad Rising officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 3, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Blacks Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or The Gideons International.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
