STATHAM - Willie James Thomas, 73, Statham, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his residence.
He was born May 28, 1947 in Bishop. Mr. Thomas was a retiree of Westinghouse Electrical Manufacturing Company and had attended Hillsborough Baptist Church in Bishop. Staff Sergeant Thomas served in the Vietnam War August 9, 1967 through August 8, 1973 when he was honorably discharged. He received four service medals: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Army Commendation Medal.
Surviving are wife, Willene Thurmond Thomas; children, Yetta (Tyrone) Anderson and Kingma Thomas, all of Statham, and Tracy Booker, Athens; mother, Julia Bell Hill, Athens; and nine grandchildren.
Graveside service: Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dwayne Thomas officiating with military honors.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
