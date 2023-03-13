COLBERT - Willie L. Howell, 85, Colbert, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Willie was born November 27, 1937, in Mississippi to the late Wilton Hollis Howell and Lois Smith Howell.
Willie started his career in the Air Guard, then became part of the Army National Guard 158th M.I. where he served as a flight coordinator for 37 years before retiring.
Willie was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend. He was fondly known to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as “Big Papa.” He enjoyed cooking, fishing, history trivia and spending time in his workshop. But above everything else, he loved to spend time with friends and family whether it be hosting a Father’s Day cookout featuring his famous BBQ sauce, or a fish fry with his veteran buddies.
Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia Burkhalter Howell; children, Mark Howell (Alane), Greg Howell (Beth), Angela Horsma (Bengt) and Mindee Dunagan (Kirk); brothers, Gwen Howell and Lamar Howell (Martha); grandchildren, Ryan Howell (Katy), Chris Howell, Amber Howell, Hannah Howell, Emma Horsma, Nicholas Horsma, Chase Dunagan and Clay Dunagan; great-grandchildren, Rebekah, Luke and Asher Howell; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home, 3195 Atlanta Hwy., Athens, Georgia 30606, followed by a gathering of family and friends from 3 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com for the Howell family.
