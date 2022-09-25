CARNESVILLE - Willie Lou King, 86, Carnesville, entered rest Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Mrs. King was born in Hoschton, a daughter of the late Tandy Key Martin and the late Mary Hazel Knott Martin, was of the Baptist faith and was retired from the Walmart Corporation.
In addition to her parents, Ms. King is preceded in death by two sons, Michael Benefield and Billy Benefield; brothers, C.T., Bobby and Benson Martin and Lamar Cumming; and sisters, Hazel Cumming and Ann Martin.
Survivors include children, Alice Middlebrooks, Auburn, Terry Benefield (Vickie), Carnesville, David Benefield, Carnesville, Linda Mayfield (Larry), Pendergrass, Yvonne Crist, Auburn, Thomas Benefield, Pendergrass, Randolph Benefield, Carnesville, Michelle Arthur, Winder, and Dana Gloss, Carnesville; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 25, 2022. at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Bo Whisnant and Wes King officiating with burial to follow in the Cave Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Johnathan Mayfield, Kyle Booth, Keith Hill, Aaron Wilson, Noah Wilson and Jacob Fryery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
