WINDER - Willie M. “Bill” Walden, 76, Winder, passed away April 8, 2020 at his residence.
Bill was born July 7, 1943 in Valdosta. He had resided in Barrow County for most of his life.
Bill was preceded by his parents, Willie T. “Shorty” Walden and Frances Jordan Walden; sister, Brenda Odum; and brothers, Ellis Walden and Jerald Walden.
He was a member of the Winder First Baptist Church and was a former employee of Hill’s Ace Hardware and Lumber.
Surviving are wife, Joyce Burns Walden; daughter, Tammy Even; grandson, Jarrod (Cara) Wells; great-granddaughter, Ava Wells; siblings, Richard Walden, Teresa (Bob) Hixson and Lisa (Robert) Roux; brother-in-law, Gerald Odum; sister-in-law, Jackie Walden; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a time, date and place to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Winder First Baptist Church, 625 Jefferson Highway, Winder, Ga. 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
