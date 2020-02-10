JEFFERSON - Willie Roger “Billy” Doster, 81, Jefferson, entered into rest Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Mr. Doster was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Arthur Guy Doster and the late Rosella Pollard Doster, and was retired from Johns Manville Corporation. In addition to his parents, Mr. Doster is preceded by his wife, Martha Healan Doster; a sister, Joyce Ann McWherter; and a brother, Jimmy Doster.
Survivors include two daughters, Pamela McElroy and her husband Bobby, Jefferson, and Donna Cleveland and her husband Donnie, Danielsville; six grandchildren, Christy Payne (Fred), Ricky Lee Ivester, Joey Fortson (Katie), Lacy Ivester (Josh), Dylan McElroy (Mollie) and Samantha McElroy (Antonio); and 16 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Presley officiating, with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce. The following gentlemen will be honored as pallbearers, Ricky Lee Ivester, Joey Fortson, Dylan McElroy, Fred Payne, Ronnie Doster and Wayne Doster.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga. 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
