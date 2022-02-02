Willie Vera “Willie V” LeCroy Ledford, of the Ashland Community, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Born July 9, 1943 in Carnesville, she was the daughter of the late William David and Vera Ayers LeCroy. She was the wife of the late Bobby Ledford; and mother of the late Greg Ledford and Marty Ledford; and sister of the late Doris Ledford and John David LeCroy. She worked for Alltel and the Northridge Hospital in Commerce. She was a member of Anchor Church.
Survivors include her grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Chas and Sherelle Ledford; grandson, Ryan Ledford; great-grandchildren, Lacy Ledford and Chaslyn Ledford; and sister, Noah Anne Smith, Monroe.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the B D Ginn Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Wendell Hanley officiating. Interment was in Franklin Memorial Gardens.
The body was at Ginn Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In