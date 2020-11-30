JEFFERSON - Willis Harold Brown, 82, Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Mr. Brown was born in Opelika, Alabama, the son of the late Clifton and Mildred Smith Brown, a graduate of Troy University where he received a Major in Music and Minor in Art, was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, former co-owner of Clark Music in Athens and Gainesville, and the former owner of Brown Music in Jefferson. Mr. Brown enjoyed a long career teaching students music at East Hall and Jefferson high schools where he eventually retired. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brown is preceded by a grandchild, Evan Joins.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Marsha Herrick Brown, Jefferson; two daughters, Mary Whitlock and her husband Jeff, Clarkesville, and Carol Altmiller and her husband Joe, Wewahitchka, Florida; grandchildren, Jeff Whitlock, Amanda Carter, Hannah Whitlock, Kristy Rainwater and Jeremy Fulghum; eight great-grandchildren; step-children, Kim Joins and her husband Randal, Duluth, Ken Miller and his wife Peggy, Dunwoody, Stephen Miller and his wife Lisa, Marietta, and Kevin Miller, Jefferson; 10 step-grandchildren; and three step-great grandchildren also survive.
Memorial service: Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
