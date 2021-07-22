MADISON COUNTY — Willis Jackson “Jack” Glenn, cherished husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the age of 73.
A lifelong resident of Madison County, he was the son of the late Willis Anderson Glenn and Mildred Floyd Glenn. Jack was a faithful Christian and accomplished musician, having taught himself to play guitar and loved the music of Waylon Jennings. Jack enjoyed tinkering and built a Ford Shelby Cobra by hand after retiring from Reliance Electric after a 28-year career there as Plant Engineer. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, going to deer camp and horseback riding. Jack was tenderhearted, generous and thrived on helping others and most importantly, he loved his family.
Survivors include his wife of almost 54 years, Sceva Bellew Glenn; three sons, Christopher Joseph Glenn (Jenny), Jonathan Andrew Glenn (Kelly) and Jeffrey Anderson Glenn (Shona Lovie); seven grandchildren, Holly Chandler Glenn, Austin Willis Glenn, Stephanie Elizabeth Glenn, Meredith Claire Glenn, Layton David Glenn, Jacob Alexander Glenn, Stephen Michael Ford; one sister, Anne Glenn Scoggins (James W. Scoggins III); one nephew, Jim Scoggins; one niece, Suzanne E. Scoggins (Ed Hung); three great-nieces and his beloved dog, Becca.
Memorial service: Friday, July 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East with the Rev. Andy Hargrove officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, 1888 Colbert Danielsville Road, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Lord and Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In