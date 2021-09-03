DAWSONVILLE - Willis Newton Moore, Dawsonville, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
He was born on January 30, 1946 in Macon, to the late Willis and Rosa Moore. The Moore family moved to Atlanta where he attended grammar school. Moving with the family to Dalton he attended Dalton High School where he played football, basketball and baseball, and also found time to play in a Rock and Roll band called "The Sultans" with a group of friends who have remained loyal.
The Moore family moved to Morganton, North Carolina where he graduated from Salem High School. After high school graduation he spent four years in the United States Marine Corp where he was a decorated Vietnam veteran. He has eulogized many of the men who served under his leadership as their trusted sergeant.
He earned a B.A. in 1972 and his J.D. in 1975 from Mercer University where he was the first in-house General Counsel from 1975–1984. He earned his Ph.D. in 1987 from the University of Michigan. He was a highly respected and successful attorney for 47 years in Atlanta and most recently Gainesville.
Above all of his educational accomplishments and professional accolades his greatest treasure was his family. He graciously hosted many family events and was diligent about sending birthday cards to each member of his large family. The oldest of eight children he courageously navigated his family through the best of times and the worst of times always putting, God, family and friends first.
He was famous for quotes and had at least one for every occasion. One he used frequently was “never let your self be crucified on a six-inch cross.” He also loved “happy is the man who enjoys the scenery on a detour.” He was a man of many talents who was a gifted writer, speaker and loyal friend, always suggesting a new song or musician. Generous with his time, money, advice and most importantly his love, he was a hero to many. He lived a life that we all strive to emulate. He will be deeply missed by all who were privileged to know and love him.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce McKinney Moore, Dawsonville, who was the love of his life and perfect companion working not only in his law practice but also enjoying every aspect of his life; his two sons, Jonathan Moore and wife Tara Beaudine Moore and their daughters, Annabelle and Raegan, and Kyle Moore and his sons, Gaines and Baker; step-mother, Bonnie Stone Moore; siblings, Theresa Moore Satterfield (Gary), Gretchen Moore Thompson (Ron), Miriam Moore Welling (Lee), Lynda Moore Scott, Theron Moore (Linda Marie), Sharon Moore Lawson (Johnny) and Lisa Moore Ferraro (Chris); nine nieces; five nephews, and 30 great-nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Little & Davenport Funeral Home in Gainesville.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Wounded Warriors Projectat wwplegal@woundedwarriorproject.org or by phone at 855-448-3997.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com.
