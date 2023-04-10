COMMERCE - Wilma Annette Cook, 77, Commerce, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
She was born June 3, 1945, to the late Ralph and Reba Haynes. Ms. Cook was a member of River of Life Worship Center where she enjoyed attending church and keeping the church nursery. In addition to her parents, Ms. Cook was preceded in death by her sisters, Grace Crump, Alene Duncan and Wanda Haynes.
Wilma was retired from Baker and Taylor of Commerce. She loved spending time with family and friends. She loved her grandchildren with all her heart.
Ms. Cook is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Teresa Cook; grandchildren, Clint Cook (Lori) and Cody Cook; great-grandchildren, Christian, Ella, Kayleigh, Dalton, Kaydence and Lanna; sisters, Ann Hill and Brenda Smith (Tony); brother, Mickey Haynes; and several nieces and nephews.
Mama, Nanny,
The memory of your endless love and caring will remain in your family’s heart
forever. We know your guiding light will always shine from above as our
Guardian Angel. We love you will all our hearts.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 12,2023, at 2 p.m. at River of Life Worship Center with Pastor Jonathon English officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In