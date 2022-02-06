ATHENS - Wilma Jean Dalton, 77, Athens, formerly of Jefferson, entered rest Saturday, February 5, 2022.
Mrs. Dalton was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Wilburn and Ruth Presley, was a member of Crooked Creek Baptist Church and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dalton is preceded by her husband, Jeff Dalton.
Survivors include a daughter, Jeanie Willis and her husband Robbie, Commerce.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Brenson Jennings officiating with burial to follow in the Crooked Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
